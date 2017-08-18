Where Can You Find Eclipse Glasses In Sweetwater County?

With proper eyewear essential to view the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, people are searching high and low for properly certified eclipse glasses. During the eclipse, Sweetwater County will experience approximately 96% obscuration, making eclipse glasses a must if you want to look at the sun during the event.

Following a mass recall by Amazon for potentially unsafe solar eclipse glasses and filters, many in Sweetwater County are left in need of proper eyewear at the last minute. Others still are on the hunt for the first time and finding the glasses aren’t as easy to come by as they thought.

Most locations in Sweetwater County are out of eclipse glasses, but there are still a couple options to get glasses for free the day of the event.

The WyoRadio Cruiser will be at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs early Monday morning, and Bruce the Boss will hand out ISO certified eclipse glasses for free beginning at 6:30 a.m. With limited quantities and high demand, glasses will be limited to two per vehicle while supplies last. Glasses are not available at WyoRadio’s station.

Sweetwater Travel and Tourism will have some ISO certified eclipse glasses available during their Near the Eclipse event at the Sweetwater Events Complex the day of the eclipse. The Near the Eclipse Solar Party will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 21st. Learn more about the event here.

Locations confirmed to be out of eclipse glasses include: Rock Springs Chamber, Green River Chamber, Sweetwater Libraries, WWCC Bookstore, McDonald’s, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweeetwater BOCES, WalMart, and Loaf N Jug locations, and Albertson’s. Sweetwater County School District #1 has also given away all their excess glasses. The District still has a pair of glasses for each student for the first day of school.