Where Can You Find Eclipse Glasses in Sweetwater County?

With proper eyewear essential to view the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, people are searching high and low for properly certified eclipse glasses. During the eclipse, Sweetwater County will experience approximately 96% obscuration, making eclipse glasses a must if you want to look at the sun during the event.

Following a mass recall by Amazon over the weekend for potentially unsafe solar eclipse glasses and filters, many in Sweetwater County are left wondering where they can find proper eyewear at the last minute. Others still are on the hunt for the first time and finding the glasses aren’t as easy to come by as they thought.

Several places in Sweetwater County still have these glasses available, although all have limited quantities.

Eclipse glasses will be available at McDonald’s drive-thru locations in Rock Springs and Green River from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., or as supplies last, on Thursday, August 17th. These glasses are provided by WyoRadio, McDonald’s, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. These glasses are limited to two glasses per vehicle. Those wanting the glasses must go through the drive thru in order to receive the glasses.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce still has some eclipse glasses (as of Monday, August 14th). With high demand, the Chamber is limiting the glasses to only two per person while supplies last.

Sweetwater BOCES also has some eclipse glasses on hand for those looking to view the event. People are encouraged to stop by the office at Western Wyoming Community College, Office A103, to get their pair of eclipse glasses. Sweetwater BOCES has a limited quantity of glasses. Those seeking glasses from BOCES may call ahead to inquire about availability at 382-1607.

Sweetwater Travel and Tourism will have eclipse glasses available during their Near the Eclipse event at the Sweetwater Events Complex the day of the eclipse. The Near the Eclipse Solar Party will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 21st. Learn more about the event here.

Travel and Tourism is also providing eclipse glasses to local hotels for their guests.

Other locations in Sweetwater County are already out of stock of eclipse glasses including the Green River Chamber, all locations of Sweetwater County Libraries, and WWCC Bookstore.

View eclipse times for local areas below. Click here to find eclipse times for other locations.

ECLIPSE TIMES:

Rock Springs:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends:Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.985%

Green River:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.598%

Farson:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.716%

Superior:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.

Obscuration: 96.779%

Pinedale:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 99.843%

Big Piney:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 98.777%

Granger:

Begins: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

Maximum: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 am

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Obscuration: 95.518%

Wamsutter:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.107%