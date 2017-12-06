Candle Lighting Commemorates Children Gone Too Soon

The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County is hosting a candle lighting event on Sunday to commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon.

The service is part of a Nationwide Candle Lighting in which people all over the world light a candle for one hour in memory of sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and all the children who have died.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 10th at Soul Studio, 823 Uinta Drive in Green River. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a photo of their lost loved ones to share if possible. Candles are provided.

Snacks will be provided prior to the service. Following the service, chili and cornbread will be served along with hot cider and cupcakes.

Donations will be accepted during the event.

The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County is a group for anyone who has lost children. Compassionate Friends groups can be found worldwide and help to provide comfort to those who have suffered a loss.