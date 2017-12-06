Candlelight Healing Ceremony In Green River Tonight

A candlelight healing ceremony for those who have lost children will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the Angel of Hope Statue in the Green River Cemetery.

Candles will be provided to those in attendance. People are welcome to bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel statue in memory of their lost child.

The Angel of Hope Statue was dedicated to the City of Green River on October 3, 2017 in remembrance of all the children who have passed away. The statue provides a place to grieve and to heal.

Learn more about the ceremony on the event page https://www.facebook.com/events/1521607057877887/