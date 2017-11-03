Candlelight Remembrance Service November 12th

Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting its annual Candlelight Remembrance Service on November 12, 2017.

The ceremony kicks off at 3 p.m. at Bunning Freight Station with the short film Tear Soup, A Recipe for Healing After Loss. The film will be followed by the Remembrance Service at 4 p.m.

The service is for anyone who has had a loss. Candles are provided by Hospice of Sweetwater County.

The event also kicks off sales of roses for the Tree of Love. Porcelain roses crafted by Eli Henderson are available with a recommended $10 donation.