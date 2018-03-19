Canine Distemper Advisory for Rock Springs

As first reported by Wyo4News on Friday night in a Facebook post from the Rock Springs Animal Control, today Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along an advisory from Mike Kiggins, the City of Rock Springs’s Animal Control Supervisor, concerning a confirmed positive case of canine distemper in a raccoon captured in Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a positive case of canine distemper in a raccoon captured in Rock Springs. In addition, staff from Rock Springs Animal Control recently picked up two more raccoons that also showed signs of having canine distemper. These animals were found along Bitter Creek between the Belt Loop and Grant Street.

Officials strongly recommend that all pets’ vaccinations be current, particularly animals that are kept outside. Pets that are kept outside should be monitored closely; if an animal shows signs of being ill, it should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. Given the Bitter Creek Bark Park at 850 West Center Street’s close proximity to Bitter Creek, it is especially important that dog owners using it follow all the rules and not bring any unvaccinated dogs there.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious viral illness with no known cure. The disease affects dogs and certain species of wildlife, including raccoons, coyotes, wolves, foxes, and skunks. Another common house pet, the ferret, is also a carrier of this virus.

The virus, which is spread through the air and by direct or indirect (i.e. utensils, bedding) contact with an infected animal, initially attacks a dog’s tonsils and lymph nodes and replicates itself there for about one week. It then attacks the respiratory, urogenital, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

Contact your veterinarian if you have any questions about canine distemper. Another good source of information is the website of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation at www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/Canine-Distemper.aspx .