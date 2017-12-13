Car Crashes Into Home In Green River

On December 12, 2017 at approximately 7:06 p.m. Green River Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Shoshone Avenue and Honor Way for a report a vehicle struck a residence.

Upon arrival, officers found a Chevy Cruze had crashed into the residence. A gray Chevy Cruze had been traveling east on Shoshone Avenue, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Hitching Post Drive and struck the rear bumper of a gray Nissan Altima northbound on Hitching Post Drive. The driver of the Nissan Altima was transported to the hospital by ambulance for possible injury.

The Chevy Cruze continued east on Shoshone Avenue, crossed the center line, went over the sidewalk at the parking lot entrance to the Green River Fire Department and through an empty lot. The Chevy Cruze went through a backyard fence of the residence on Honor Way and struck the residence and came to rest partially in the living room.

One adult was in the residence at the time of the collision and another adult was in the garage. The adult in the residence reported minor injuries from debris.

Two occupants of the Chevy Cruze were transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation of injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze, was identified as Kyleigh Shoemaker, age 19 of Newberry Springs, California. She was issued citations for reckless driving and stop sign violation, contributing factors of the crash are still under investigation.