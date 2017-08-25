Car Seat Inspection Event: What To Expect [VIDEO]

The Child Passenger Safety Program is holding a car seat inspection event at Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson parking lot at 440 Uinta Drive, Green River Wyoming, 82935 on Saturday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Certified technicians will perform inspections and train parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly.

The Child Passenger Safety Program includes Wyoming Safe Kids, Sweetwater County Fire Department #1, Rock Springs Fire Department, Highway Patrol, and Green River Fire Department, and other local agencies.

Prior to the event, Ed and Nyla Rankin stopped by Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to learn how to properly install a car seat for their grandson, Hollis. The above video shows the process from start to finish and shows the process you can expect at the Car Seat Inspection Event.

Clark Allred, a certified technician, teaches the Rankins how to properly install the car seat, how to determine if it is front or rear-facing, the best way to install in their vehicle, and shows them the best way to install which is most convenient for them while still being safe.