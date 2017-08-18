Car Seat Inspection Event Set For August 26

The Child Passenger Safety Program, which includes Wyoming Safe Kids, Sweetwater County Fire Department #1, Rock Springs Fire Department, Highway Patrol, and Green River Fire Department, is holding a car seat inspections at Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson parking lot at 440 Uinta Drive, Green River Wyoming, 82935 on Saturday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Certified technicians will perform inspections and train parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly.

“Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat,” says Clark Allred, program coordinator.

The training, which is standardized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, was developed due to the increasingly complex issues involved in child passenger safety and that motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of unintentional injury and death in children. This training is supported by a Federal 402 Highway Safety Grant, Safe Kids Wyoming and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading killer of children under 14.

“Under Wyoming law, all children under nine years of age must be restrained in an appropriate car seat — whether in the family car or traveling with friends or relatives,” says Allred.

When properly used, a car seat reduces the risk of death by 71 percent for rear-facing infants and 54 percent for forward-facing toddlers. A booster seat reduces the risk of death by 59 percent for children ages 4 to 8, according to a release from Safe Kids Wyoming.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 73 percent of all child passenger restraints — more than 80 percent of car seats and about 40 percent of booster seats — are used incorrectly. Here in Wyoming, the misuse rate can range anywhere between 84%-92%.

“It’s a parent’s responsibility to make sure a child’s car seat is properly installed and adjusted. We’re here to show you how,” says Allred.