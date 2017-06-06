Carter, DeStefano To Represent Wyoming At NCAA Championships

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 6, 2017) – Wyoming seniors Scott Carter and Audra DeStefano will don the Brown and Gold for the final time this week, concluding their brilliant collegiate careers by representing the University of Wyoming at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Carter will compete in the triple jump while DeStefano will run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as the best collegiate track & field athletes in the country gather in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday through Saturday to compete at famous Hayward Field. The seniors’ trip to Eugene marks the first time since 2007 that both a Cowboy and a Cowgirl will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

DeStefano, a Gillette, Wyo., native, advanced to the championship meet with a 12th-place finish in the steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. Already a decorated athlete with four consecutive All-Mountain West awards in the steeplechase, including one individual conference title, DeStefano will attempt to add All-American status to her list of accomplishments when she hits the track in Eugene. A graduate student in chemical engineering, DeStefano was recently named Academic All-District by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America and will be considered for Academic All-American status as well. She holds the Wyoming record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 10 minutes, 7.35 seconds and is the first Cowgirl to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in any event since Kate Burton in 2008. The nation’s 24 best collegiate female steeplechasers will face off in a two-heat semifinal round at 6:02 p.m. MT on Thursday. The top five runners from each heat and the next two best times will advance to the final round, which is slotted for 4:54 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, Carter posted the seventh-best mark (53 feet, 0.25 inches) at the NCAA West Preliminary Round to become the first Cowboy triple jumper to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships since Jeremiah James in 2010. His personal best of 53-4.25, set earlier this outdoor season, is second to only his event coach, Quincy Howe, on Wyoming’s all-time list for the event. Carter’s trip to the NCAA Championships will be the first of his illustrious career as a Cowboy, which has featured three individual conference titles in the triple jump (two indoors and one outdoors). The Elizabeth, Colo., native has shown extreme versatility during the entirety of the 2016-17 track & field season, starring for Wyoming in the long jump, triple jump, and hurdles events. He will compete in his specialty event one final time for the Brown and Gold on Friday at 6:40 p.m., entering the competition with the No. 13 mark in the field. Each athlete will be allowed three initial attempts, with the top nine marks advancing to receive three additional jumps.

The 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships begin on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. MT with the start of the combined events competition. The meet lasts through Saturday, with all four days of competition available on ESPN networks. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on Twitter for additional information about how to follow the Pokes in Eugene.