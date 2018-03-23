Casino Fever Tomorrow at Young At Heart

The Young at Heart Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Casino Fever event tomorrow (March 24, 2018).

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

The evening of fun includes several casino style games will be featured including slots, black jack, roulette, craps, Texas Hold ‘em, three-card poker, dice, hi-low, and more. Other activities and games include a wine pull, wheel of fortune, and beat the dealer.

Available prizes include trips, a gas grill, lottery tickets, and more.

Tickets for all ages are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the Young at Heart Center and at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers.