Casper Game and Fish Welcomes New Game Warden

CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes new game warden Austin Swingholm to the Casper Region.

Swingholm grew up in Casper and earned his associate degree in wildlife management from Casper College and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Austin began working for Game and Fish in 2013 as a technician for the Access Yes Program before being hired as a game warden. Swingholm completed the 13-week course at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in April of this year.

Advertisement

“I grew up hunting and fishing and learned at an early age how important management and conservation is to ensure the future of Wyoming’s unique wildlife. I am very fortunate to be able to begin my career in my hometown, and I look forward to working with the great people of Wyoming,” states Swingholm.

“Austin brings a wealth of knowledge with him since he grew up in this area. He spends his free time hunting and fishing, and we are thrilled to have him as a new warden training in Casper,” says Casper Regional Wildlife Supervisor Brian Olsen. “Austin is excited to meet new people, provide assistance to the public and be involved in the many communities around the Casper Region. We encourage people to get to know Austin and share in his excitement for the job and wildlife.”

Advertisement

As a game warden in the Casper Region, Swingholm will spend time doing boating safety on local reservoirs, as well as working with fish and wildlife from Pathfinder all the way to the Black Hills. He will be stationed at the Casper Regional Office of the Game and Fish and can be reached by calling (307)473-3400.