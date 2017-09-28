Casper Game Warden Seeks Public Help For Information On Two Poached Mule Deer

CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two mule deer that were poached in Natrona County.

East Casper Game Warden Jake Kettley was contacted about a dead mule deer buck discovered just west of Trapper’s Route near Government Bridge on Sept. 22. Upon investigation Warden Kettley discovered that the buck had been shot and left. In the same area, he also found a dead doe mule deer and cottontail rabbit.

“These can be tough cases to solve, but usually someone saw something, and I am hoping to hear from them,” says Kettley.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or the local game wardens directly at (307)473-3419. Tips may also be reported online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov . Smartphone uses can report information by text message (text the work WGFD to 847411) or by the Android app WGFD Tips. Informants can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.