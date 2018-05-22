Latest

Casper High School Rodeo Results: May 19-20, 2018

TOPICS:

May 22, 2018

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the weekend in Casper. View results below:

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 68

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 59

Advertisement

Barrel Racing

8. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 16.186

Bull Riding

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 63

Goat Tying

3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 7.5

8. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.61

Saddle Bronc Riding

2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 63

Steer Wrestling

3. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 14.47

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 69

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 55

Breakaway Roping

9. Katie Jo Kendrick Mountain View WY. 4.06

Bull Riding

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 73

Goat Tying

3. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.18

3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 8.18

7. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs WY. 8.52

8. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 8.65

Pole Bending

4. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs WY. 21.002

7. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 22.084

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 66

Team Roping

7. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 12.18

7. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney WY. 12.18

Tie Down Roping

3. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 12.10

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Casper High School Rodeo Results: May 19-20, 2018"

Leave a Reply