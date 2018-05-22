Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the weekend in Casper. View results below:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 68
2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 59
Barrel Racing
8. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 16.186
Bull Riding
2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 63
Goat Tying
3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 7.5
8. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.61
Saddle Bronc Riding
2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 63
Steer Wrestling
3. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 14.47
Sunday, May 20, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 69
2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 55
Breakaway Roping
9. Katie Jo Kendrick Mountain View WY. 4.06
Bull Riding
2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 73
Goat Tying
3. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.18
3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 8.18
7. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs WY. 8.52
8. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 8.65
Pole Bending
4. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs WY. 21.002
7. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 22.084
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 66
Team Roping
7. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 12.18
7. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney WY. 12.18
Tie Down Roping
3. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 12.10
Be the first to comment on "Casper High School Rodeo Results: May 19-20, 2018"