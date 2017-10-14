Casper Schools Defeat Both Rock Springs And Green River In Volleyball

It was a tough night for both the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers as both lost 4A West Conferences matches against schoosl from Casper.

The 4A fifth rated Lady Wolves were handed a 3-0 home defeat by Casper Natrona. The match was much closer than the final score score would indicate as the set scores were 25-21, 29-27, 25-21. The loss drops the Lady Wolves to 4-3 in the conference while Natrona is now 5-3 in the conference matches.

Green River looks to rebound today at noon when they take on second rated Casper Kelly Walsh at Green River High School. Last night Kelly Walsh defeated Rock Springs 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) to remain undefeated (7-0) in conference play. Rock Springs falls to 2-5 int the 4A West. The Lady Tigers will play Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs High School at noon today.

In other area scores from Friday, Lyman 3 Pinedale 0, Star Valley 3 Mountain View 1, Little Snake River 3 Farson-Eden 0.