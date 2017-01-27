Cedar Springs Marina Missing Fisherman Search Update

(Manila, Daggett County, Utah) Although the water search in Daggett County has been temporarily suspended due to weather conditions and availability of outside agency assistance, Classic Air Medical brought in a helicopter to assist with an aerial search of the area today (Thursday). The sheriff’s office is appreciative of all of the agencies that have aided in the search to date.

Captain Collett of the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to have additional teams available soon to come in and resume the water search, but no definite date has been set at this time. The official release of the victim’s name is still being withheld.

According to Captain Chris Collett of the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on January 20, 2017, the sheriff’s office was alerted to a suspicious vehicle at the boat ramp at Cedar Springs Marina. When deputies responded, they found a truck with a boat trailer backed into the water with the truck running and the boat loose from the trailer. No one was located in or around the truck or boat. It appears the 59 year old male occupant may have had problems unloading the boat, and fell into the water. He was presumed drowned, and recovery efforts began.

Responders include: Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Daggett County Search and Rescue, Uintah County Search and Rescue, Utah Highway Patrol, US Forest Service, and Division of Wildlife Resources. Divers are currently on the scene, and further assistance with the underwater search efforts are in route from the Department of Public Safety, Wasatch County, and Summit County.

More information will be released as soon as it is available.