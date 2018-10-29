Celebrate Halloween With These Spook-tacular Events

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):
Monday, October 29th
Green River High School’s “Haunted House”
Green River High School
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Rock Springs High School’s “HORRORSCOPE” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tuesday, October 30th
Green River High School’s “Haunted House”
Green River High School
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Rock Springs High School’s “HORRORSCOPE” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Wednesday, October 31st
Whisler Chevrolet’s Trunk-or-Treat
Whisler Chevrolet
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Commerce Bank of Wyoming’s “Halloween Trick-or-Treat”
Commerce Bank Centre
3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sweetwater GOP’s “Grand Ole Halloween Party”
Rock Springs Chamber Park
4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s “Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza”
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
