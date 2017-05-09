Celebrate International Migratory Bird Day With A Ranger

MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park will host a bird-watching caravan on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. Led by park ranger and skilled naturalist Andrew Langford, the caravan will visit areas throughout the park that provide the best opportunities to locate, identify, and record birds. The activity is free and reservations are not required.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome to participate in the bird-watching excursion, which begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose. The tour through the park will end by 4:00 p.m. at Christian Pond near the Jackson Lake Lodge.

Throughout the day, participants will take short walks at various locations. Participants may join the caravan anytime during the day-a schedule of the times and locations visited can be found at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose or by calling 307-739-3399.

Those attending should wear comfortable shoes and bring a lunch, drinking water, warm clothing, and rain gear. Bird field guides, binoculars, and spotting scopes are also recommended items.

International Migratory Bird Day is observed each year in May to celebrate and support avian conservation. The event serves as the hallmark outreach event for Partners in Flight, an international conservation program whose goal is to reverse declining populations of migratory birds by bringing attention to factors that contribute to worldwide declines.

The theme of this year’s International Migratory Bird Day is “Stopover Sites: Helping Birds Along the Way.” The journey between non-breeding sites across the Americas and the Caribbean to nesting sites in the United States and Canada can be a long one. Birds need to rest and refuel at stopover sites along the way. The health and safety of these sites is critical to the survival of migratory birds.

Participants in the caravan are reminded that park entrance stations are open, therefore a park pass is required for travel through these fee stations.