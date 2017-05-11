Celebrate International Migratory Bird Day in Yellowstone with Free Programs

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center will celebrate International Migratory Bird Day Saturday, May 13, with free public programs and a field trip.

A bird-watching car caravan is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon inside the park. Those interested in participating should meet at the Madison Junction picnic area. Caravan riders are reminded that they will need to pay the $30 park entrance fee.

Saturday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, Montana, will host a live raptor program and a presentation on common birds of the area. Adults and children of all ages can participate in a variety of programs, crafts, and activities, including making bird masks, origami, and a migration game called “It’s a Risky Journey.”

Many migratory birds arrive in the park this time of year. The Yellowstone Bird Program monitors this flurry of activity. Since record keeping began in 1872, nearly 300 bird species have been sighted including warblers, flycatchers, and some sparrows. Many species use the protected habitat in the park as part of their migration route. Check online to see Yellowstone Bird Reports from 1999 to 2014.

While bird-watching, remember to view birds from a distance. Getting too close can stress birds and sometimes cause them to abandon their nests. The use of audio bird calls or any other wildlife call is illegal in the park. Never feed birds or other park wildlife. Thank you for keeping wildlife wild!

For further information, call National Park Service volunteer Katy Duffy at 307-699-2696.

Grand Teton National Park is also hosting a bird-watching caravan on Saturday. For more information on that program, click here.