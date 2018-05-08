MOOSE, WY- Grand Teton National Park will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a bird-watching caravan on Saturday, May 12. Park ranger naturalist Andrew Langford plans to visit areas throughout the park that provide great opportunities to locate, identify, and record birds as part of the North American Migration Count. The free activity begins at 8 a.m. in the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose and will finish by 4 p.m. at Christian Pond near Jackson Lake Lodge. Reservations are not required.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in birds is welcome to participate in the annual bird count and bird-watching excursion. Throughout the day, participants will take short walks at various locations, so those attending should wear comfortable shoes and bring a lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and rain gear. Bird field guides, binoculars and spotting scopes are also recommended items.

The 2018 World Migratory Bird Day theme “Year of the Bird ~ 365 Days of Bird Conservation” celebrates the ways to help protect birds every day of the year through actions, stories, and art. After 25 years, International Migratory Bird Day becomes World Migratory Bird Day, joining with partners across the globe to unify voices for bird conservation.

Observed each year in May to celebrate and support bird conservation, the day serves as the hallmark outreach event for Partners in Flight, an international conservation program whose goal is to reverse declining populations of migratory birds by bringing attention to factors that may contribute to worldwide declines.

For more information about the ranger-led program, World Migratory Bird Day and the North American Migration Count, please call the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at 307-739-3399. Participants for Saturday’s activity are reminded that a valid park entrance pass is required.