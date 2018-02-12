Chairman Barrasso Response to President Trump’s Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement in response to President Trump’s infrastructure plan:

“President Trump is a champion for upgrading our country’s aging roads, highways, bridges, and water infrastructure. America needs a robust infrastructure plan that prioritizes streamlining so needed projects can get done faster and for lower costs. I will work side by side with President Trump to make modernizing our infrastructure a reality.

“Infrastructure improvements will help all of America. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. Let’s work together to get this done.”