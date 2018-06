Tonight from 6-8pm the Sweetwater County Library and Green River Arts Council will be hosting a Chalk it up even at Clock Tower Park in Green River.

Bring your artistic skills and chalk it up. Awards will be given for the Most Artistic, Most Original, and Most Creative. The entry in each age division is 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, 12-15, and 16+. The event is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library and Green River Arts Council.

