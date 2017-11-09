Chandler Bound Over For Her Role In Train Death

A woman accused of attempting to dispose of evidence following a fatal altercation on a train has been bound over to District Court.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, waived her preliminary hearing today, and her case will be bound over for trial.

Chandler is charged with Accessory After the Fact for the death of 26-year-old Eric Barrett on August 18, 2017. Prosecutors believe Chandler tossed Barrett’s backpack from a moving train after he was shoved from the train near Wamsutter—suffering fatal injuries.

Dennis Keith Morley, 38, has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for Barrett’s death. He has already been bound over to District Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge on October 19, 2017.

Chandler remains held on an $80,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted, Chandler faces up to three years imprisonment and up to a $3,000 fine for her role in the incident.

Morley remains held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Click here to read more about the case.