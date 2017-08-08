Charges Filed In Baby’s Hot Car Death In Laramie

A Laramie woman has been charged with Child Endangerment after her four-month-old died in a hot car late last month.

Kristie Dixon, 38 of Laramie, is facing a charge of Child Endangerment with charges filed in Albany County Circuit Court.

An Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that Dixon, the child’s mother, had driven approximately 20 miles into Laramie for work that day. Dixon typically dropped the baby off at a Laramie daycare center prior to work. But on July 27th, Dixon forgot to drop the baby off, and traveled to work instead. The baby was left inside the vehicle from approximately 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. while Dixon was working. As Dixon was leaving work for the day, intending to pick up her baby, she found the baby still inside the vehicle.

Authorities were dispatched at about 5:53 p.m. to the 4600 block of Bobolink Drive in Laramie after receiving a call that the four-month-old baby was not breathing.

There was no evidence of foul play determined during the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on the child at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado and the death was ruled as extreme dehydration and heat stroke.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of the increased dangers of leaving children or pets inside an unattended vehicle during summer months or the cold of winter. They urge parents to create a system within a daily routine that would prevent another tragedy like this from occurring again.