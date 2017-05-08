Charges Against Former Daggett County Sheriff and Deputies

The Office of the Utah Attorney General in Utah recently announced that it filed charges against the former Daggett County Sheriff, Jerry Jorgensen, and several of his deputies for criminal misconduct involving inmates at the Daggett County Jail. The charges come after an investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Bureau.

The UDC received allegations of criminal activity being perpetrated by deputies at the Daggett County Jail which houses inmates for the Utah State Prison. After completion of its investigation, the UDC requested that the OAG review the findings of the investigation.

“The alleged actions of at least one defendant constitute unbelievably inhumane conduct and a reprehensible miscarriage of justice and the actions of all the defendants are inexcusable,” said Attorney General Sean Reyes.

The OAG Special Prosecutions Section charged former Daggett County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Cox with nine felony and two misdemeanor counts, including for Aggravated Assault, Transporting a Dangerous Weapon into the Secure Area of a Correctional Facility, Theft, and Reckless Endangerment.

Cox stands accused of using his personal taser on five inmates in a secured area after telling them they would get a case of soda if they could endure the taser for five seconds.

Cox is also accused of providing another inmate with a taser so he could threaten another inmate. The victim reportedly struck his head on a pane of glass when he jumped away from the taser.

Cox is also accused of using a taser as an initiation for the work crew at Dagget County Jail.

In addition, Cox is accused of bringing uncertified police K9s into the detention center and ordering two inmates to hold dog training apparatus for obedience training. This incident reportedly resulted in the two inmates being bitten by the uncertified K9s.

More information on Cox’s charges can be found here.

Former Daggett County Sheriff Deputy Ben Lail was charged with one felony for Aggravated Assault. The charges stem from the allegation that Lail threatened a female inmate with a taser.

More information on Lail’s charge can be found here.

Misdemeanor charges were also filed against former Daggett County Sheriff Deputies Rodrigo Toledo and Logan Walker for Official Misconduct. These charges allege that Toledo and Walker were present and aware of Cox using his taser on inmates for the promise of soda but did not interfere nor report the incident.

More information on the charges against Toledo and Walker can be found here.

Last, former Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen was charged with Misdemeanor charges for Misdemeanor Failure of Sheriff to Safely Keep Inmates, Obstruction of Justice, and Official Misconduct. These charges allege that Jorgensen denied receiving an email from the female inmate about being threatened with a taser. The charges also allege that Jorgensen denied knowing about training involving tasers despite logs indicating otherwise.

More information on Jorgensen’s charges can be found here.

The numerous alleged policy and criminal violations uncovered throughout the investigation by UDC led to the removal of all Utah State inmates from the Daggett County Jail. Jerry Jorgensen has resigned as Sheriff and a number of the deputies have been terminated by Daggett County.

Daggett County and the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office do not have any comment on the charges.

According to Jack Lytle, currently serving as head of the Sheriff’s Office after the commission assumed control on April 25, 2017, “Our emphasis is on refilling the Sheriff’s position and maintaining our collaborative relationship with the Governor, his staff, and the Department of Corrections. There is a lot to work through and we appreciate everyone’s sensitivity to that end. Hopefully we can stay focused on looking forward and learn from the past. We have great employees and we owe them that effort.”

