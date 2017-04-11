Charles Carter Sentenced For Second Degree Murder

A North Carolina man accused of killing a fellow traveling salesman in Rock Springs last year has pleaded No Contest to an amended charge of Murder in the Second Degree and was sentenced for the crime today.

Charles Kenzell Carter, 27 of Fayetteville, North Carolina, entered the plea of No Contest before 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James this afternoon. Carter was originally charged with Murder in the First Degree for the death of 20-year-old Toboris Lee of Batesville, Mississippi on May 9, 2016.

The No Contest plea came as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to reduce the murder charge to second degree in exchange for a No Contest plea.

Judge James sentenced Carter to 40 to 80 years imprisonment at the Wyoming State Penitentiary per the plea agreement.

Carter received 337 days credit for time served.