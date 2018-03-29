Chase Rice To Play At Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that country music singer Chase Rice will perform during Wyoming’s Big Show.

Chase Rice will hit the stage Tuesday, July 31, 2018 as part of the Sweetwater County Fair. Some of his top songs include “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight”

Concerts at Wyoming’s Big Show are free with paid fair admission, and seating is festival style. People are encouraged to show up early to select their spot in front of the stage.

Chase Rice’s appearance at the fair is presented by First Bank.

Below is the concert line-up announced by the Sweetwater Events Complex:

Tuesday, July 31: Chase Rice

Wednesday, August 1: Warrant

Thursday, August 2: Midland

Friday, August 3: Seether

Saturday, August 4: Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin , Sammy_Kershaw and Collin Raye