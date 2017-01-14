Cheney Issues Statement On Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

The following is a press release from Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (R):

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Liz Cheney released the following statement about her co-sponsorship of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017. This bill would ensure valid concealed carry permits issued in one state are recognized in other states.

“For too long, a patchwork of restrictive, confusing and constitutionally-suspect laws have restricted the rights of law-abiding firearm owners as they travel from state to state. I’m proud to cosponsor the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act because it would guarantee protections for Second Amendment rights across state lines,” Congressman Cheney said.

The legislation, which was introduced at the beginning of the 115th Congress, provides reciprocity to gun owners with concealed carry permits, allowing them to travel and carry freely without having to worry that their permit won’t be honored. The legislation also responsibly eases the restrictions regarding carrying firearms on federal lands including national parks and wildlife refuges.

“For eight years, the Obama Administration has targeted and attempted to undermine the constitutional rights of gun owners. This legislation will help protect our individual constitutional right to keep and bear arms by ensuring that law-abiding citizens with concealed carry permits will enjoy reciprocity in other states,” Congressman Cheney said.