Cheyenne Businessman Announces Candidacy For Governor

Cheyenne business man Sam E. Galeotos announced his candidacy for Govenor of Wyoming today at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne.

In a press release the Republican Galeotos said, “I am a Wyoming native, born and raised right here in Cheyenne, Wyoming, vintage 1958. I was fortunate to bond with the state early as a young boy. My father Lee was a state employee, and worked in both Governors Cliff Hansen, and Stan Hathaway’s administrations. We spent many summers traveling around the state with my dad, as he went about his state business.”

Galeotos is currently the executive chairman of the board of Green House Data Corp. which provides data center services to businesses. He was previously CEO of an online travel Cheap Tickets and an executive for Cendant Corp. a real estate and travel services firm.

In his release Galeotos commented, “First of all, I am a proud conservative. I am a man of faith. I am pro-life, pro-family, and pro- 2nd amendment. I have been this way my entire life. And, these conservative principles have guided me as a young boy growing up in Wyoming, all the way through my professional career leading Wyoming, national and global companies. I also believe in the conservative value of limited government. Having operated at the local, state, national and international levels, I have witnessed first-hand the negative impact government can have on free enterprise.”

In stating why he is running for governor, Galeotos said, “I will bring conservative ideas with a fresh perspective for the people of Wyoming. I am seeking to be your governor because I want to serve you, the families of Wyoming, and I have the skill set to make a difference. I have spent my entire adult life leading people and organizations in the pursuit of solving large complex problems, and leveraging game changing opportunities. Wyoming is presently at a critical juncture, our state needs good leadership, right now”.

At today’s announcement Galeotos also announced his campaign leadership: Campaign Committee Chairman Matt Micheli, Campaign Committee Treasurer Bill Cubin, Consultant Dicky Shanor, Campaign Manager Haley Davis, Campaign Coordinator Codee Augustin, Communications and Policy Director Amy Edmonds and Field Representative Mike Mores.