Child Abuse Charges Move Forward To District Court

Charges are moving forward for a Rock Springs couple accused of abusing their six-week-old daughter earlier this year.

During a joint preliminary hearing today, Rock Springs Circuit Court Judge Craig L. Jones ruled there is enough evidence for the charges against 21-year-old Brittany Tacadina and 20-year-old Justin Higby to move forward to District Court.

Tacadina is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, and Higby is charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Tacadina and Higby were both arrested on October 20, 2016 after an eight-month-long investigation. The investigation began after their infant daughter was taken to the hospital because she stopped breathing on February 21, 2016. The girl, who was a little under six weeks old at the time of the incident, was later transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to court documents, Dr. Laskey of Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children’s Hospital identified that the infant had a fresh fracture on her right radius, and healing fractures on the left humerus, a right rib, right tibia, and left tibia. In addition, the baby reportedly had brain injuries and retinal hemorrhaging..

Dr. Laskey also said the baby had abrasions on both sides of her nose which were consistent with someone squeezing the nose and covering the mouth.

Bond for Tacadina and Higby remains at $250,000 cash or surety.

An arraignment will be set for a later date, during which Tacadina and Higby will enter their pleas.