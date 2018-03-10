Chili Dinner And Silent Auction To Benefit Local Family Tonight In Green River

A benefit chili dinner and silent auction will take place this evening in order to help raise money for a local man who was diagnosed with melanoma.

Travis Ames was diagnosed with stage 3c melanoma at the age of 34. He has undergone one procedure and two surgeries and will continue to undergo treatments in Utah for the next year.

The benefit goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Green River Eagles building, 88 N. 2nd Street in Green River. Entrance is $8 for adults and $5 for children and includes a chili dinner served by Green River Boy Scouts. Funds raised will help Ames with travel and medical expenses. Western Wyoming Beverages donated soft drinks to be served at the event.

A silent auction will also be held featuring the four quilts pictured above a Denver Broncos helmet signed by John Elway, and many items donated by local merchants.