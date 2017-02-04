It’s Chilli Cook-Off Day At Rock Spring American Legion

The Archie Hay Post 24 Auxiliary has challenged the American Legion Family to an in-house chili cook-off today and they are asking that the public decide who is the winner.

The general public is invited to stop by the old American Legion building on Broadway today starting at 2:00 pm and sample red, green and white chili. Attendees can then purchase voting tickets at $1.00 each and vote their choice for the best in each category. First, second and third place will be awarded.

The Junior Auxiliary will also be presenting a bake sale with donations welcome. All money raised from all the events will go to Post 24 Legion and Legion Auxiliary causes.