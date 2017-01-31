Chocolate Lovers’ Stroll Set For March 11

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s Downtown Rock Springs Chocolate Lovers’ Stroll, is set for Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are now available for only $5 each at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Springs Main Street office. The event has sold out in the past so those wish to attend are encouraged to get tickets early.

According to event organizers, this year’s event will be held at over ten participating downtown merchants with the delicious chocolate samples found in each location. Chocolate strollers will have the opportunity to visit each merchant along the stop, sample some scrumptious dessert offerings and get to know downtown just a little better.

“Chocolate desserts from area bakers are the heart of the event, and we’re asking the community to start looking through their recipe books,” Main Street manager Chad Banks said.

There are seven categories this year, Best Brownie, Best Cake, Best Chocolate/Candy, Best Cookie, Best International Dessert, Best Everything Else and Mayor’s Choice. A new category, Best International Dessert, was added this year to align with Rock Springs’ “Home of 56 Nationalities” moniker.

Entries are being accepted now and are due by March 7. Entry forms are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Main Street/URA office and online at DowntownRS.com.

Desserts will be judged by a team of regional judges based on taste, texture, presentation and creative use of chocolate. Presentation judging will be based on the dessert supplied for sampling. Bakers are also encouraged to be creative in how their desserts are presented to the public.

Helpful hints for those wishing to enter:

Each entry is required to have a minimum of 100 bite-sized samples to be included in the judging. (For example, in the cake category, we suggest preparing a sheet cake version for the dessert sampling.)

In the cookie and brownie categories, one regular sized cookie can be divided to provide four individual samples.

For comparison, samples should be no larger than a ping-pong ball and no smaller than a sugar cube.

Desserts that require refrigeration or that contain raw eggs cannot be accepted.

Banks added that they are looking for new people to help organize the event and anyone interested can contact the Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design.