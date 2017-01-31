Chopstix Locations Closed, Possibly Due To Immigration and Customs Operation

The Rock Springs location of Chopstix is closed today, possibly due to a statewide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

Signs at Chopstix Asian Bistro in Rock Springs say the restaurant is closed for the day, and both Sweetwater County locations are not answering phones.

County 10, an online news course covering Fremont County, reports the Riverton location of Chopstix also closed unexpectedly. They report the closure is due to a statewide ICE operation which resulted after a 10 month long investigation.

Calls to ICE and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office have so far not yielded any further information. Local law enforcement cannot comment on operations conducted by federal agencies.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.