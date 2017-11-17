Christmas In Downtown

Rock Springs, WY – The clip-clop of horses’ feet will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, November 25 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs. Thanks to All West Communications, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, BP, Eric Phillips, Attorney at Law, Daniel’s Jewelry and D&L Excavation, FREE carriage rides will be offered each Saturday from Thanksgiving to December 16 in Downtown Rock Springs. The rides are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from in front of the Historic Train Depot (501 S Main Street).

In addition to carriage rides, Santa himself will be available the same hours in the Rock Springs Historic Museum. Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday.

In addition to Small Business Saturday, there will be a variety of events and activities taking place downtown throughout the holiday season. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be offering FREE gift wrap at Coal Train Coffee Depot on Saturday, November 25 for any downtown purchases.

The annual showing of The Polar Express is also set for December 1 and 2 at the Broadway Theater, sponsored by Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio. The Bar J Wranglers will also present their Christmas show at the Broadway Theater on December 8.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has also put together a list of 20 holiday activities taking place Downtown this season. The list contains events and activities that are $10 or less, most are free.

Kick off the holiday season with a visit to Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Craft Fair in Bunning Hall at the Freight Satiation (November 17 & 18) #ShopSmall in Downtown Rock Springs. Support your friends and neighbors by shopping Downtown on Small Business Saturday (Saturday, November 25) and throughout the holiday season. Experience the past with a visit to the Rock Springs Historical Museum (FREE ADMISSION) Start a family tradition with a showing of the Polar Express at the Broadway Theater (618 Broadway Street) – December 1 & 2 Check out the Edward Curtis exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center (400 C Street) – FREE ADMISSION Visit the Rock Springs Library for story time. Pick up a few good books while you’re there, maybe a movie or two too! Drop off your Letter to Santa for a personal response! The special North Pole mailbox can be found near the Rock Springs Historical Museum and letters dropped off by December 10 will receive a response. Strike up a game at Pla-Mor Lanes over Christmas vacation Visit with Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum (Saturdays, November 25 through December 16, 11 am to 2 pm) Light up the night at the annual Holiday Lighted Parade through Downtown Rock Springs (Saturday, December 2) Wander through Downtown Rock Springs and enjoy the Public Art Bundle up, grab some hot chocolate and enjoy a FREE carriage ride around Downtown Rock Springs (Saturdays, November 25 through December 16, 11 am to 2 pm; departing from the Historic Train Depot – 501 S Main Street) Attend a performance of the Actor’s Mission’s production of “An Appeal to the Woman of the House” Stroll around Downtown Rock Springs on December 9 from 11 am to 2 pm to check out the living window displays Keep in shape with a visit to Equilibrium Fitness for one of their classes Get your downtown purchase wrapped for FREE on Saturday, November 25 from 11 am to 2 pm. Wrapping takes place at Coal Train Coffee Depot, courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs volunteers. Attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on December 2 at 5 p.m. at the small park near the canon (Intersection of Elk and Grant Streets) Leave your Christmas wish on the Wish Wall in Bank Court Search for Christmas rocks from the #307Rocks project Pick up a holiday caramel apple from Busy Bee Bath Essentials (535 North Front Street)

About Small Business Saturday: The first-ever Small Business Saturday took place in 2010 as an effort by American Express to encourage people across the country to support small, local businesses. Since 2010, the movement has grown and an estimated $14.3 billion was spent nation-wide last year on Small Business Saturday.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com