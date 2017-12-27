Christmas Tree Recycling Available in Rock Springs

The City of Rock Springs is providing the opportunity for residents to recycle their Christmas trees following the holiday.

Through January 31, 2018, people can bring their Christmas trees to the City Parks Office at 200 Community Park Drive in Rock Springs. An area outside the building is marked for tree recycling.

The service is free and open to the community.

No flocked trees are accepted (trees with the white spray to look like snow). Wreaths and other green waste will not be accepted.

People are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, tree stands, and other decorations from the trees before recycling.

Any trees which are placed out with curbside trash will not be recycled and will instead be transported to the landfill, so the tree recycling provides the chance for the tree to be put to use.

Those seeking to recycle trees are asked to do so during the daylight hours.

Recycled trees will be turned into mulch to replenish the City of Rock Springs’ tree mulch stockpile.

The program is sponsored by the City of Rock Spring and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The City of Green River is not hosting a Christmas tree recycling program this year.