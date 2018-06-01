Christopher Henry Named First Team Academic All-District by Cosida

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 1, 2018) – Wyoming sophomore runner Christopher Henry was named Google Cloud Academic First Team All-District® Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country this week. He will now be considered for the 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America® First Team, Second Team or Third Team, which will be selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America later this month.

Henry, a native of Laramie recorded a perfect grade point average of 4.0 in Molecular Biology and Physiology. He is an Academic All-MW selection and MW Scholar-Athlete.

Henry, who is a sophomore harrier for the Cowboys led Wyoming in four races last season. He led the Pokes at the Mountain Regional finishing 38th in one of the top regions in the country. Henry also excelled on the track this spring as a redshirt freshman, as he finished eighth in the 10,000 meters at the Mountain West Championships. He also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the race.

He ran the ninth fastest time in school history in the 10,000 meters at the Mt. Sac Relays with a time of 29:31.24.

In order to qualify for Google Cloud Academic All-America® honors, an athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a four-point scale, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution, and be nominated by his or her sports information director.