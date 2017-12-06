City Continues To Accept Fireworks Donations

The City of Rock Springs is about $2,000 away from the minimum requirement needed for a fireworks display this Fourth of July.

In October, the Rock Springs City Council voted for a community donation website to collect donations for the Fourth of July Fireworks. In November, the page was launched and began accepting community donations via PayPal.

With donations from community members, businesses, and the City of Rock Springs, the 2018 fireworks fund has raised just under $8,000 for the display. The City must have a minimum of $10,000 by the end of January (with a goal of raising the minimum by the end of this year) in order to enter into a contract for the display. This leaves approximately $2000 remaining to reach the minimum.

If the $10,000 minimum is not raised in time, the donated funds will be carried over for the 2019 display.

Donations can be submitted at RSFireworks.com or can be dropped off in person at the Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, or City Hall.