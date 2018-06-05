City Council Approves Dining Deck Amendment

The Rock Springs City Council approved an amendment that would allow businesses in the downtown area to offer outdoor seating during the summer months.

Section 13-819 is an amendment that allows dining decks to be added to Article 13-8. The amendment allows establishments in the B-3 Zone to construct dining decks in front of their business as an accessory for patrons to have more dining options in the summer and fall months.

According to the ordinance, “the dining deck area shall be limited to the linear street frontage of the restaurant. The encroachment of the proposed decks in the street will not exceed 9 feet from the curb. The dining deck shall be situated in a manner to provide safe vehicle movement for the adjacent street parking spaces. The encroachment of the proposed decks into the sidewalk shall be minimized to provide a minimum of 6 feet of clearance between the deck and building. The dining deck shall not be more than 4 feet above the sidewalk level.”

Dining decks are used in areas such as Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah as a way for restaurants to bring patrons into their downtown areas offering them the choice for indoor and outdoor dining.

In order for a restaurant to add a dining deck to their establishment, they will need to build it to the city’s specifications and would only be in operation from May 1 to October 30.

The decks would need to be removed by no later than November 7 and put into storage provided by the business itself.