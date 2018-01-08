City Council To Consider Hiring City Planner During Special Meeting

The Rock Springs City Council will hold a Special Meeting tomorrow to discuss the hiring of a temporary City Planner and to amend the budget to pay for the position’s salary.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on January 9, 2018 at Rock Springs City Hall.

The council will discuss and vote on a resolution authorizing the transfer of $46,180.00 from the General Fund to Salaries and Wages.

The funds transfer is related to a request to fill a temporary City Planner position. After the recent resignation of Amy Allen from the Public Service Director position, the City seeks to temporarily fill a City Planner position as they search for a new director. A previous City Planner position was never filled and lost through attrition.

The agenda and meeting packet can be found below: