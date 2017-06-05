City of Green River Flushing Water Lines Throughout Summer

The City of Green River Utility Division will be flushing the water lines throughout Green River this spring and summer. This is a standard procedure to maintain a healthy drinking water system and is done by opening fire hydrants.

The City is warning residents that this procedure may temporarily affect the color and clarity of water.

If this does occur, it is recommended that you run the cold water faucet for a few minutes until the water clears.

If you have questions, call at 872-0542.