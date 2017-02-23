City of Green River Issues No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

The City of Green River has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory due to adverse weather conditions.

With high winds and continued snow and blizzard conditions, the City will only be able to focus on Priority 1 plowing in town. If you must travel, please take your time and use caution.

To view Green River’s Snow Removal Plan, visit http://cityofgreenriver.org/index.aspx?nid=118.

The City’s website lists first priority streets and areas as:

Uinta Dr.

Riverview Dr.

Flaming Gorge Way

Astle Ave.

2nd South

Monroe Ave.

School Zones

The Rock Springs Police Department has also issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for Rock Springs. More information on that advisory can be found here: http://wyo4news.com/news/rock-springs-issues-no-unnecessary-travel-advisory/.