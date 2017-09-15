City of Green River Providing Drop Points For Hurricane Harvey Donations

The City of Green River is offering public drop points at City Hall and the Recreation Center for anyone that would like to donate items to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
According to the City of Green River Facebook page, local resident Laurissa Lee will be participating in clean up and rebuilding activities in Texas and will transport all donated materials to Houston on or about September 29th.
Below is a list of items that have been requested. Please note that they have been overwhelmed by clothing and toy donations and are no longer accepting these items.
Items may be dropped off in Administration at Green River City Hall or in the lobby area of the Green River Recreation Center.
- Tire repair kits
- Rope
- C and D batteries
- Chain saw sharpeners
- Razors
- Neosporin
- Bug spray (lots)
- Water
- Non perishable foods
- Individually wrapped snack foods
- Diapers
- Formula
- Baby food
- Diaper rash cream
- Hair ties
- Towels/wash cloths
- Hand sanitizer
- Pepto bismol
- Benadryl
- Zip locks (all sizes)
- Large garbage bags
- Window cleaner
- Paper towels
- Rags
- Bleach or cleaning agents to kill black mold.
- Scrub brushes
- Clothes line
- Laundry soap
- Dish soap
- Leather or rubber gloves
- Dust masks
- Brooms
- Shovels
- Buckets
- Pry bars
- Sheetrock
- Sheetrock knives
- Nails/screws
- Hammers
- 2×4’s
- Synthetic oil 10-30 (for generators)
- Plastic bins to transport items and be reused by families to place their salvageable possessions
