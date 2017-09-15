City of Green River Providing Drop Points For Hurricane Harvey Donations

The City of Green River is offering public drop points at City Hall and the Recreation Center for anyone that would like to donate items to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the City of Green River Facebook page, local resident Laurissa Lee will be participating in clean up and rebuilding activities in Texas and will transport all donated materials to Houston on or about September 29th.

Below is a list of items that have been requested. Please note that they have been overwhelmed by clothing and toy donations and are no longer accepting these items.

Items may be dropped off in Administration at Green River City Hall or in the lobby area of the Green River Recreation Center.

Tire repair kits

Rope

C and D batteries

Chain saw sharpeners

Razors

Neosporin

Bug spray (lots)

Water

Non perishable foods

Individually wrapped snack foods

Diapers

Formula

Baby food

Diaper rash cream

Hair ties

Towels/wash cloths

Hand sanitizer

Pepto bismol

Benadryl

Zip locks (all sizes)

Large garbage bags

Window cleaner

Paper towels

Rags

Bleach or cleaning agents to kill black mold.

Scrub brushes

Clothes line

Laundry soap

Dish soap

Leather or rubber gloves

Dust masks

Brooms

Shovels

Buckets

Pry bars

Sheetrock

Sheetrock knives

Nails/screws

Hammers

2×4’s

Synthetic oil 10-30 (for generators)

Plastic bins to transport items and be reused by families to place their salvageable possessions