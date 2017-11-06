City of Green River Releases Statement on Employee Death

The City of Green River has released a statement about the death of a City employee following a workplace accident in September.

The statement, which can be found in full below, addresses the death of Green River Recreation Center employee David Hyer following a fall on September 18, 2017. According to the statement, Hyer was performing routine maintenance while standing in an elevated scissor lift when it tipped sideways. Hyer was using the proper guard rails at the time of the incident.

Hyer died as a result of his injuries on September 22nd.

An OSHA investigation found some hazards which required attention which were related to the facility as a whole and were not specific to the incident involving Hyer. According to the City’s statement, the City took immediate corrective action and completed abatement of such items as updating the Recreation Center Exposure Control Plan and Hazard Assessment, improvements to training documentation and equipment inspection record keeping, and obtaining a signature on a hepatitis B declination form for one employee.

The OSHA investigation is ongoing.

Below is the full statement from the City of Green River:

On the afternoon of September 18, 2017 at approximately 1440 hours, City of Green River Parks Maintenance Operator David F. Hyer suffered a fall in the Recreation Center gymnasium that resulted in serious head trauma. After being transported by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mr. Hyer was airlifted to the University of Utah Medical Center at approximately 1830 hours. Mr. Hyer passed away as a result of his injuries on Friday, September 22, 2017. Witnesses report that Mr. Hyer was performing routine maintenance in the gymnasium while standing in an elevated scissor lift with proper guard rails in place. Preliminary internal findings indicate that the basketball backboard assembly he was working on made contact with the platform of the lift causing it to tip over sideways. As with any workplace accident resulting in the overnight hospitalization of an employee, OSHA was immediately notified and Matthew Young, Senior OSHA Compliance Officer, arrived at the Recreation Center to begin his investigation on September 19, 2017. The City has fully cooperated with the initial investigation and continues to provide Mr. Young with additional documentation as requested to complete his investigation. Prior to Mr. Young’s departure from the Recreation Center, the City received notice of hazards requiring abatement. These items applied to the facility as a whole and were not specific to the accident that took place. The City took immediate corrective action and completed abatement of such items as updating the Recreation Center Exposure Control Plan and Hazard Assessment, improvements to training documentation and equipment inspection record keeping, and obtaining a signature on a hepatitis B declination form for one employee. The City of Green River will continue to work with Mr. Young as he completes his investigation into this tragic accident.