City of Green River Snow Removal Plan

The City of Green River Public Works Department is ready for the winter season.

Each year, the department receives many questions about snow removal operations in Green River. To better serve the community, the City of Green River has provided details about snow operations on the City’s website.

With a goal of minimizing the impact of winter storms on Green River streets, the City has adopted and implemented a Snow Removal Plan with the following objectives:

Have snow removal and sanding services available twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week, to be able to respond to storm events and emergencies

Beginning with priority streets, plow all snow from the travel lanes (to bare pavement if possible), from the center of the roadway to the edge. Every attempt will be made to keep from plowing snow on the sidewalk

To control costs, plow, sand and clean up non-emergency events during regular working hours as much as possible

When time and funds are available, in addition to plowing, crews will remove snow from City streets

A priority system is in place for plowing and sanding the streets of Green River. To ensure the passage of emergency services vehicles and the majority of the traveling public, the priority street list consists of many of the main roads. Streets and areas not on the priority list are attended to as soon after the priority streets as possible.

First Priority Streets and Areas:

Uinta Dr.

Riverview Dr.

Flaming Gorge Way

Astle Ave.

2nd South

Monroe Ave.

School Zones

Second Priority Streets and Areas:

West Teton Blvd.

Hitching Post Dr.

East Teton Blvd.

Indian Hills Dr.

Shoshone Ave.

Upland Way

Bridger Dr.

Colorado Dr.