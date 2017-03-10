City of Green River Vehicle Repair Claim Information

Potholes have caused a number of headaches and vehicle repairs across Sweetwater County this year. As we approach the spring season, the number of potholes is expected to increase, as will the need for vehicle alignments, new tires, and other road repairs.

Whenever poor road conditions inflict damage on a vehicle, the question of who is liable for those damages is often brought up.

If those damages occur on streets operated by the City of Green River, there are options available to make a liability claim.

Chris Meats, Director of Finance for the City of Green River, said residents can file a claim by filling out one of the City’s claim forms, which are available from the City of Green River finance department.

The form asks for contact information, an explanation of the incident and why the claimant believes the City is liable, and for a dollar amount of damages. Meats said an official estimate is suggested when the form is submitted but is not a requirement at the time.

Additional information may be included with the claim form, including police reports, photos, and further explanation.

Meats said a police report is not required, although it is suggested that the incident be reported to police when it occurs because officers are looked at as an “impartial party.”

Once the claim is submitted, the City provides the information to its liability carrier which determines if the City is responsible for the damage.

Meats said the City usually knows within two weeks if they will be responsible for the repair costs, and additional time may be required to decide on a dollar amount.

Despite potholes being a hot topic each spring, Meats says the City of Green River has not seen a pothole claim for years.

“We haven’t had the huge potholes for several years like we’ve been seeing this year,” said Meats. “I think damages have been pretty minor in the past.”

Meats encourages residents to report potholes to the City before they cause vehicle damage.

“A lot of times if we don’t know about them, we don’t get them fixed. Call the City or submit an online form. Let us know there’s a problem out there so we can fix it,” said Meats.

Potholes can be reported via telephone or online using the Citizen Action Request on the City’s website.

Click here to get claims information for streets and highways maintained by WYDOT.

Click here to get claims information for streets maintained by the City of Rock Springs.