City of Rock Springs to Host Fireworks Display This Year

4thof July fireworks return to Rock Springs next Wednesday after being canceled last year due to budget cuts. A fundraising campaign successfully raised enough money for this year’s public fireworks event.

A total of $10,171.44 was raised for the 2018 Rock Springs Fireworks Display. The minimum amount needed to enter into a contract for a display was $10,000.

Bruce and Carla Pivic, owners of Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, along with John Bunning Transfer, Kellys Convenience Centers and the City of Rock Springs donated enough money to provide spectators with a 15-minute fireworks show.

Donations were accepted through PayPal on a donation website, in person, and through the mail.

This year’s display will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, with music provided by WyoRadio.

WyoRadio’s 96.5 KQSW will countdown the start of the fireworks. The music will also be available online at 96kqsw.com.