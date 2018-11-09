City Road Closure Announced

A section of well-traveled city road will be closed temporarily this coming week.

According to the City of Rock Springs Facebook page the Rock Springs Engineering Department would like to inform the public of a road closure on Edgar Street, near and around Agate Street.

Beginning November 13th crews will be repatching the road and plan to reopen the section on the 15th, as weather permits. Officials are asking the public to adhere to all traffic signs, detours, and to please allow for more time, or plan additional routes, to reach your destination. If you have any questions please contact the City Engineering Department at 307-352-1540.