City Of Rock Springs To Host Junior Golf Clinic

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Junior Golf Clinic beginning Monday June 12 for youth ages 8 – 17.
There will be 4 different age divisions:
Boys:
- 8 – 10 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
- 11 – 13 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Girls:
- 8 – 13 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls:
- 14 – 17 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
There is a $25.00 registration fee which includes green fees.
The clinic will end with a Tournament and BBQ on Friday June 16.
To register contact the White Mountain Golf Course at 1(307)352-1415
