City Of Rock Springs To Host Junior Golf Clinic

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Junior Golf Clinic beginning Monday June 12 for youth ages 8 – 17.

There will be 4 different age divisions:

Boys:

8 – 10 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

11 – 13 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Girls:

8 – 13 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls:

14 – 17 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

There is a $25.00 registration fee which includes green fees.

The clinic will end with a Tournament and BBQ on Friday June 16.

To register contact the White Mountain Golf Course at 1(307)352-1415