City of Rock Springs Vehicle Repair Claim Information

As spring approaches, potholes in Rock Springs are impossible to miss. Some of those potholes are so large and unavoidable, people have reported flat tires, bent rims, misaligned vehicles, and other automotive damage as a result of striking one of the many road hazards while driving down the streets of Rock Springs.

The financial burden of those repairs is usually unexpected, and the question of who is responsible for the costs is a common one.

In a previous article, we highlighted how someone can file a claim against the state for auto repairs if damage is the result of road conditions on state operated streets and highways.

For those who require repairs as the result of striking a pothole on streets operated by the City of Rock Springs, there are options available.

First, the City of Rock Springs encourages people to report potholes to the Public Services Department, which can be reached at 307-352-1540. This allows City workers to repair the potholes to limit damage and inconvenience. Even large potholes causing havoc for some can go completely unknown to the City until it is reported. Residents are asked to report potholes before they cause damage to a vehicle.

If you do have the misfortune of suffering vehicle damage from a pothole, it is encouraged that the incident be reported to police. Deputy City Clerk Laurie James said this is a step many overlook, but it does help to add validity to the claim once it is submitted to the City.

Next, a claim must be submitted to the City in writing. This can be in the form of a letter to Finance and Administration. The letter must provide details as to what happened, when, and where. The claim must also have an estimate for repairs attached.

Once submitted, the City will evaluate if the road in question is within their jurisdiction. Some roads, like Elk Street and Dewar Drive, are maintained by the state. Other areas where train tracks cross the road may be within an easement operated and maintained by Union Pacific.

The City will then provide the information to its insurance provider which will determine if Rock Springs is liable for the damage.

While it sounds like a long process, James said the City is usually able to provide an answer on if the City is liable for the damage within a week of receiving the claim.

James said while potholes have been especially bad this year, it’s important for drivers to report the potholes they see and to drive with extra caution to avoid them whenever possible.

“I think people really need to be aware of the roads, watch the roads while driving, and not follow too closely,” said James.

